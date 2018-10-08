JFD responding to fire on Harrisburg Road, people inside

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire and Police Departments are responding to a house fire with people trapped inside on Harrisburg Road.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2200-block of Harrisburg Road, just across the street from Highland Drive Baptist Church.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, responding units report “heavy flames” with people inside the building.
Jonesboro police are conducting traffic control. They are asking motorists to avoid this area. Harrisburg Road, according to a dispatch officer, will be closed to through traffic as crews continue to knock down the flames.
Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as details become available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.