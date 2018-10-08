Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

Monday's GMR8 Foxhole 10-08-18
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 8, 2018 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:03 AM

HAMMOND, LA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some sweet moves to put you in a good mood to start your Monday.

K-9 officer Kris Schilling was talking with a few kids about law enforcement at Hammond Westside Montessori school in Louisiana.

Then out of nowhere, he cues someone off-camera to “hit the beat.”

Check him out, showing the kids how it’s done, as the noise of police sirens and horns blend into a very unique beat as he shows off how to get down.

The impromptu dance earned him a high-five from a young kid and some street cred to go with it.

