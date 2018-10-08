Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

HAMMOND, LA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some sweet moves to put you in a good mood to start your Monday.
K-9 officer Kris Schilling was talking with a few kids about law enforcement at Hammond Westside Montessori school in Louisiana.
Then out of nowhere, he cues someone off-camera to “hit the beat.”
Check him out, showing the kids how it’s done, as the noise of police sirens and horns blend into a very unique beat as he shows off how to get down.
The impromptu dance earned him a high-five from a young kid and some street cred to go with it.
