Mother arrested after baby left in hot car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is in jail after a deputy grabbed her baby out of a hot car, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an affidavit, a concerned citizen flagged down the deputy to tell him about the baby, who was in the car with the windows rolled up and engine off.
Temperatures were near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The 10-month-old’s mother was shopping inside of a southeast Shelby County store when the deputy rescued the child.
The doors were locked, so the deputy broke a window to rescue the child, who was in a car seat in the back.
The deputy said the baby was damp from sweat.
The mother, 19-year-old Janeth Lemuis, was then taken to jail and is expected to see a judge Monday. She told deputies she was only going to be inside Dollar Tree for a minute.
Lemuis is charged with child abuse and neglect.
SCSO said the child is safe and doing well.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.