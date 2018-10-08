Multiple vehicle crash reported on Highway 67

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday near County Road 414, just before the Williams Baptist University entrance, according to a Lawrence County dispatch operator.
The dispatcher confirmed several vehicles were involved in the head-on collision.
Ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, although there are no confirmed injuries at this time.
Motorists are urged to yield to responding emergency vehicles and expect delays in this area.
