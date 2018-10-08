Oct. 8: Fire reported at Frito-Lay; 3 in custody following shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Happy Columbus Day. Here’s a quick look at what’s happening this Monday, Oct. 8, on Good Morning Region 8.
Today’s forecast: An upper ridge of high pressure will remain over Region 8 through Tuesday.
As a result, above normal temperatures will persist across the area.
A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms can`t be ruled out, but overall conditions will primarily remain rain-free.
Trending this morning:
Frito-Lay fire: The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a call at the plant early Monday morning.
Deadly shooting on Mississippi River bridge: Police in Cape Girardeau County are investigating a deadly shooting on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
Two shot, three in custody in Jonesboro shooting: Three people are in custody and two others are recovering following a shooting Saturday morning at a Jonesboro apartment complex.
Pompeo sees “significant progress” with North Korea: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have made "significant progress" toward an agreement for the North to give up its nuclear weapons.
Tropical Storm Michael nearly a hurricane, expected to hit Florida: Tropical Storm Michael is strengthening on its way north, becoming a hurricane, possibly a major one, before a forecast hit to northwest Florida.
