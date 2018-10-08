October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians

Houston Astros' George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (David Dermer)
By TOM WITHERS | October 8, 2018 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:41 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Houston Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the second straight year, completing a division-round sweep of Cleveland on Monday with an 11-3 win in Game 3 helped by two key throwing errors from Indians reliever Trevor Bauer.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double off Bauer on a shoulder-high pitch as the Astros scored three runs in the seventh inning and closed a series that figured to be much more competitive.

George Springer homered twice, Carlos Correa hit three-run homer and Houston's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the defending champion Astros moved closer to reaching their second straight World Series.

The Astros are orbiting in October again, and next play Boston or the New York Yankees.

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Collin McHugh pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Houston Astros' George Springer hits a solo home run in the eighth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez runs after hitting a two-run double in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman scored on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Houston Astros' George Springer reacts after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his ball after hitting solo home run in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers in the second inning during Game 3 of the baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
