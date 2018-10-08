Officals weigh in on hand sanitizer

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - White River Medical Center suggests that hand washing is the safest way to prevent sickness.
Recent research suggests that hand sanitizer can lead to fewer sick days.
Hospitalist at White River Medical Center, Caleb Oster recommends educating children on proper hand washing over using hand sanitizer.
“Soap needs to be applied for 20 seconds” Oster said. “Teach children to wash palms of hands, backs of hands, in between their fingers and underneath fingernails.
Hand sanitizer can be a substitute if hand washing is not an option.
“Recommendation is to use a hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol concentration.”
Infection Preventionist at White River Medical Center, Lisa Collier says hand sanitation is important.
“Anytime your hands are visibly soiled you have to wash with soap and water, hand sanitizer will not be effective.” Collier said, “If not visibly soiled, hand sanitizers are effective on most germs.”
