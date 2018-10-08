Ole Miss faculty, students sign petition to rename journalism school

It would be a fitting honor for the journalism school at the University of Mississippi to be renamed after my great-grandmother Ida B. Wells. She was a native Mississippian who was a trailblazer in the field. She used investigative journalism as a tool to expose injustice, inequality, and domestic terrorism in a way that challenged the power structure of our country. Despite the fact that she faced great danger and experienced the destruction of her printing press, she never backed down from documenting facts and telling the truth. Her contribution to journalism is immeasurable and should be an inspiration and model for all who study the field.

Michelle Duster