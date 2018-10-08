Ole Miss faculty, students sign petition to rename journalism school

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - A petition calling for change within the Meek School of Journalism and New Media at Ole Miss has more than 100 signatures from professors, staff and students.
“It started faculty only and then staff were also signing it and then graduate students so then we opened it up to everybody,” said Assistant Professor of History and Southern Studies Jessica Wilkerson.
Wilkerson co-authored the letter after a Facebook post that many people viewed as racist by Ed Meek, the man whom the school of journalism is named after.
Meek has come forward and asked that his name be removed from the school. Some would like to see the school named after Ida B. Wells.
Leigh Anne Duck, an asssociate professor of English signed the petition. She sent WMC Action News 5 a statement saying in part:
“To actually move beyond the removal of Ed Meek’s name, which is a reprimand and towards something more lasting and sustainable and just,” said Assistant Professor of History Garrett Felber.
Felber also co-authored the letter. He and other professors feel the name Ida B. Wells would be an appropriate fit. Wells was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and is considered a pioneer of investigative journalism.
“She spoke true to power. She was punished vociferously for speaking out against white supremacy and for exposing lynching in the south,” said Felber.
“She’s a titan of investigative journalism. She’s taught in classes today. She’s widely anthologized and she’s nearly local,” said Cristin Ellis, associate professor of English.
The letter also calls for scholarships for black women who are pursuing journalism degrees and the removal of the confederate monument on campus.
“This has not been a campus that’s been super welcoming for students of color, for people of color. This is a campus that has some amends to make, I think,” said graduate student Tom Porter.
Wilkerson says they’ve sent the letter to the chancellor as well as the vice chancellor. They’re hoping to establish a committee led by students and faculty to move forward with the removal of the Confederate monument.
Michelle Duster, Ida B. Wells' great-grandaughter, sent us a statement saying:
The University of Mississippi didn’t have a comment at this time. A spokesperson said Chancellor Vitter’s letter from Sept. 25 will stand as the university’s statement.
