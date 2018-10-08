SLIDESHOW: Craighead Co. mug shots, Oct. 7-13

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 8, 2018 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:07 PM
Kelsey Nichole Brooks, 22, Alicia Failure to appear-misdemeanor (10/7)
Kevin Ray Lackey, 45, Jonesboro Parole violation, public intoxication/drinking in public (10/7)
Barry B Harris, 19, Jonesboro Failure to appear-felony (10/7)
Laquincy D Nance, 22, Jonesboro Domestic battering-third degree 910/8)
Troy Antonio Boose, 38, Little Rock Failure to appear-felony, nonpayment of fines (10/8)
Courtney Allison Alcorn, 29, Jonesboro Possession of meth/cocaine less than 2 grams (10/8)
