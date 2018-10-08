St Bernards holds butterfly release fundraiser

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -St. Bernards Foundation held its 11th annual butterfly release fundraiser Sunday.
The foundation sold hundreds of butterflies to give to attendees, to honor those who have passed away.
Hannah McGinnis, who chaired the event, says that the demand for butterflies has increased exponentially since the event began.
“This year, it seems as if people are calling the foundation office in order to say ‘when are we going to be able to get them?" McGinnis said. "And so they’re always ready to go and buy them, and then they’re still calling two weeks after the last day, really.”
The event featured live music, face painting and a speaker.
The speaker for the event, Terri Shah, had both her mother and grandmother stay at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House, which the event benefited.
