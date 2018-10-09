A-State Men’s Basketball to hold Scarlet & Black Game Oct. 17th

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Department of Athletics has announced plans for a men’s basketball Scarlet & Black scrimmage Wednesday night, October 17, inside First National Bank Arena.
The Scarlet & Black Scrimmage and Fan Fest is FREE with doors opening at First National Bank Arena at 6:00 p.m. The A-State men’s basketball team will be introduced at 7:00 p.m. with the scrimmage to follow. The scrimmage will consist of two 16 minute halves and three media timeouts each half.
Kid’s activities will be available on the north concourse and DJ King Vick will provide music throughout the night. The men’s basketball team will sign autographs following the scrimmage.
The lone exhibition contest for A-State is scheduled for November 4 at 5:00 p.m. against Lyon inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open the regular season Friday, November 9 at Abilene Christian before the home opener on Monday, November 13 against Missouri Baptist.
Fans will have an additional opportunity to meet the team at ‘Boots & Ballers’ October 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets and more information on ‘Boots & Ballers’ is available by calling 870-972-2781.
