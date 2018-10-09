Batesville woman accused of overbilling Medicaid for Preferred Family Health

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A former billing clerk at Preferred Family Health has been arrested on suspicion of Medicaid fraud.
Vicki Chisam, 65, of Batesville is accused of knowingly making false statements to the Arkansas Medicaid Program from January 2015 to Nov. 9, 2015 on behalf of the clinic. The overpayments, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, totaled about $589,000.
In a news release Tuesday, Rutledge said Chisam turned herself in to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.
In June, the former Preferred Family Health Director of Program Integrity and Director of Operations, Robin Raveendran of Little Rock, was arrested for scamming the Arkansas Medicaid Program of $2.2 million related to the same scheme.
Raveendran was also a former senior auditor with the Medicaid program’s integrity unit.
In August, investigators also arrested Helen Balding, PFH’s former director of billing, on similar charges.
“Chisam is accused of being an accomplice to Raveendran, Balding, and other individuals known and unknown to the Office of the Attorney General,” Rutledge said.
Last month PFH notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services it would cease all operations in the state on Oct. 12. The company employed approximately 4,000 people at 47 sites around the state.
Quapaw House, Inc. (QHI) announced on Oct. 4 it would acquire PFH’s assets and property. QHI is a Hot Springs-based substance abuse rehabilitation and behavioral facility.
