A Better Region 8: Get Registered to Vote

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here’s a fact: we can’t run our government or determine how you think the direction of our city, state, and country should go by complaining about it on Facebook.
You have to vote in an election to make that happen.
Now, I know you probably knew that already - but only 65% of registered voters showed up two years ago at the polls.
There’s another election next month and the deadline to vote in it is now.
Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the deadline.
If you are not registered to vote - there are plenty of ways to get registered.
The easiest and most reliable way is to go by your county clerk’s office and fill out the form. It only takes a couple of minutes.
Here’s the form - and you probably won’t need to fill out the entire page.
You can also print off this form online and hand it into the clerk’s office or mail it in - there’s a link to the form on our website.
An important note, if you decide to mail it in, it must be postmarked Tuesday to be included.
This democratic form of government means we the people rule - but it only works when we all participate.
It’s inclusive - if we include ourselves. Get registered now and then make plans to vote in next month’s general election.
