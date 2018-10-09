First Congressional candidates debate issues

CONWAY, AR (KAIT) - Election night is just a little under a month away and the candidates vying to represent Arkansas’ First Congressional District debated Monday in Conway.
Republican Incumbent Rick Crawford, Democrat Chintan Desai, and Libertarian Elvis Presley took questions from a panel.
Region 8 News’ Diana Davis posed a question surrounding the flooding that hit Randolph County in 2017 after a levee failed and what needs to happen to stop it from happening in the future.
“People are dissatisfied with the level of investment that we get in eastern Arkansas,” Desai said. “We have individuals who talk about we’re forgotten and that our voices are not heard. This there is a salient point. We need to make those investments in infrastructure, and if we have a representative in Congress who’s willing to listen, we could get that done.
“There already exists the statutory authority in the running water levee district there in Randolph County,” Crawford said. “The problem is it’s not broad enough and doesn’t cover enough ground. What we have are individuals building levees that aren’t to spect, that create problems on their neighbors. And that’s a problem that does happen occasionally.”
The debate took place at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. It also aired on AETN.
