Four Jonesboro nonprofits awarded grants

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro presented four different Community Development Block grants to four different, well-known nonprofits Tuesday.
According to a news release, the total CDBG allocation racked up $622,310, which is a 7% increase from 2017.
The fundings totaled $77,142 and the first provided $25,209 to Mid-South Health Systems.
The other grants included a $20,000 to El Centro Hispano, $19,952 to Habitat for Humanity, and $11,981 to the West End Neighborhood Association.
According to Mayor Harold Perrin, the four groups who received grants have an outstanding reputation for serving the community.
"If you give money to these organizations, you can trust it will be well spent and serve Jonesboro well,” Perrin said. “I am more than proud of the work these entities do and I know I can depend on them to get the most out of their donations.”
