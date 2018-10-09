Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan

This Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, photo provided by the City of Waukegan, Ill., shows Nicole Garza, an animal control officer for Waukegan police, holding down a 4-foot alligator in a van outside city hall after animal control workers helped capture it from Lake Michigan. The alligator, whose mouth was taped shut, was spotted by a kayaker fishing for salmon off the Waukegan shore. It was taken to the Wildlife Discovery Center in nearby Lake Forest. Animal control officers have started an investigation to determine who dumped the alligator into the water. (David Motley/City of Waukegan via AP) (David Motley)