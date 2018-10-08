Jackson mayor speaks out about local high school band’s controversial performance involving toy guns

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The controversy continues over Forest Hill High School’s halftime band performance in Brookhaven on Friday.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has issued another public apology, after students pointed fake guns at other band members, who were dressed as police.
The football game took place on the Brookhaven High School field almost a week after two officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.
Forest Hill’s band director is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation into the controversial performance that has gained national attention.
Even the Mayor of Jackson is talking about it. He apologized for the insensitivity portrayed during Friday night’s performance.
“We have to take responsibility for what we do, not what we set out to do," said the mayor. “So that is why we offer our regrets to the Brookhaven community.”
During the skit, Forest Hill band members were dressed as doctors and nurses, and were seen pointing fake guns at students dressed as SWAT team members.
Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene has also apologized, and said the skit was based loosely on the movie “John Q,” which depicted a hostage scene that included toy guns.
“It wasn’t the time of place for it to be displayed," said Mayor Lumumba. “At that time, that is what adults should have shared with the children.”
Some Jackson residents are also speaking out.
“I know bands have multiple shows they can perform, and they should have just changed it to adjust it,” said Jackson resident Regan Wade.
“I think the band director should be held responsible for it," said another resident. “The kids probably didn’t know.”
Mayor Lumumba is hoping those offended will forgive the students.
“I don’t think students at Forest Hill High School set out to go to Brookhaven to offend the community, so there was no malice intent, but we have to take responsibility for what we do,” he said.
Superintendent Greene also released this statement:
“While schools are closed today for fall break, we are continuing to gather and process information regarding the Forest Hill High School band performance, and we will provide an update Tuesday, October 9," he said in the statement. "We remain committed to a full and expeditious investigation and taking appropriate action.”
