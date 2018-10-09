Jonesboro City Water & Light wants new substation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The south side of Jonesboro is seeing a tremendous amount of growth in terms of residential development.
With that growth, City Water & Light sees the need for a new substation to enhance reliability for their customers.
The utility company plans to go before the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to request a conditional use permit tomorrow.
The location they requested is on Kellers Chapel Road.
The City of Jonesboro’s Director of Planning Derrel Smith recognizes the growth in the area.
“We’ve always been pro-development of any kind inside the city limits of Jonesboro,” said Smith. “This will be no different.”
The Special Projects Administrator at City Water & Light Kevan Inboden hopes that a new substation will help minimize power outages.
“Statistically it should lessen the probability of an outage by roughly 50 percent,” said Inboden. “So while outages could still happen, it will reduce the probability of those happening for customers as we get the source close to their load.”
Inboden also said City Water & Light has maximized existing resources for as long as they could and they expect to spend around 5 million dollars on the project.
