Jonesboro police searching for missing 16-year-old

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to a news release, police are searching for Sloane Caroline Quinn.
The release states Quinn left school property on Monday just before 8:00 a.m.
Quinn could be seen on the school security system getting into a 2004 to 2008 black Pontiac Grand Prix.
According to investigators, the vehicle reportedly had an Arkansas State University Red Wolves license plate in front, however, the license could not be fully made out.
The car also had damage to the front passenger side door and the rear-view mirror is missing.
If you have any information on where Quinn might be, call Jonesboro Crimetsoppers at 870-935-7867.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.