71 linemen heading to Florida, Georgia to help with Hurricane Michael

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Linemen from several different electric companies across Arkansas were dispatched to Florida and Georgia to help prepare for Hurricane Michael.
According to the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, 71 linemen will help with expected outages, and those crews took off Tuesday morning in anticipation of the storm.
Crews include linemen from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. of Little Rock, Carroll Electric Cooperative of Berryville, Craighead Electric Cooperative of Jonesboro, First Electric Cooperative of Jacksonville, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Salem, and Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana.
