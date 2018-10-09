Machado, Dodgers finish off Baby Braves in NLDS with 6-2 win

Los Angeles Dodgers Rich Hill, left, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embrace after Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-2. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis)
By PAUL NEWBERRY | October 8, 2018 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 7:51 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — When the Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their already power-packed lineup with slugging shortstop Manny Machado, this is just what they had in mind.

Plenty of long balls. Another deep run in the postseason.

Next stop, the NL Championship Series for the third year in a row.

Machado drove in four runs — three of them with a seventh-inning shot into the left-field seats — and the Dodgers finished off the Atlanta Braves with a 6-2 victory Monday in the NL Division Series.

Los Angeles took the best-of-five series 3-1 and advanced to face the Brewers. Game 1 is Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a group portrait after an Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-2. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Coming off a tense victory in Game 3, the Baby Braves grabbed the lead on pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki's two-run single in the fourth.

But David Freese, the 2011 World Series MVP with St. Louis, came through again in the postseason. He delivered a pinch-hit single of his own in the sixth off Jonny Venters (0-1), driving home Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig for a 3-2 lead with a grounder past backup shortstop Charlie Culberson after Atlanta allowed Puig to steal second uncontested.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) watches his three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Machado finished off Atlanta in the seventh, launching a 1-2 pitch from rookie Chad Sobotka over the Dodgers' bullpen — his team's eighth homer of the series. A free-agent-to-be acquired from Baltimore in July, Machado also had a run-scoring double in the first.

Ryan Madson (1-0) earned the win by getting the final two outs in the fifth to escape a bases-loaded jam. Lucas Duda hit a long drive to right that drifted foul with two on in the eighth against Kenta Maeda, then had an inning-ending flyout.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado (8) celebrates his three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta's return to the postseason for the first time since 2013 yielded a familiar result: another postseason defeat.

The Braves have lost nine straight playoff appearances, their last victory coming 17 long years ago against a team that is no longer in the National League. Since a sweep of Houston Astros in the 2001 NL Division Series, October has been a month of misery for the Braves.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado (8) and Matt Kemp celebrate Machado's three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves during the XXX inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Getting back to the playoffs ahead of schedule after a massive rebuild, Atlanta simply didn't have the experience, depth or power to stick with the power-packed Dodgers. Los Angeles had a franchise-record 235 homers during the regular season and hit eight more against the Braves.

WILD STARTERS

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Bravesduring the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Rich Hill of the Dodgers walked five in 4 1-3 innings, including a pair leading off the fifth that set up Suzuki's two-run single. Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz walked four (one intentional) in four innings before he was lifted.

TOUGH OUT

Los Angeles Dodgers' David Freese (25) hits a two-run single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Hill isn't much of a hitter, but he sure made Foltynewicz work for an inning-ending strikeout in the fourth.

After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Hill fouled out five straight pitches.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates a two-run single hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' David Freese against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game 4of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Finally, Foltynewicz blew a 9 -mph fastball by the .107 career hitter.

FIRST PITCH

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez (14) steals second base against Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
The Braves brought out another Hall of Famer to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

Former Atlanta manager Bobby Cox one-hopped his toss to the plate but still received a big ovation from the Atlanta crowd.

Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki (24) hits a 2 RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Chipper Jones threw out the first pitch before Game 3.

SMALLER CROWD

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) reacts after Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits a single during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The announced crowd of 39,586 was nearly 3,000 smaller than the previous night's record SunTrust Park turnout, perhaps because of a 4:30 p.m. start time that coincided with Atlanta's notorious rush hour.

UP NEXT

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) recovers a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) for a base hit during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The Dodgers beat Milwaukee 4-3 in the season series. Both teams won division titles with one-game playoff victories the day after the regular season.

Atlanta opens the 2019 season at Philadelphia on March 28.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) reacts at the plate after hitting a foul tip against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) delivers during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball