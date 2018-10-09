Man accused of stabbing another during roadside altercation

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces a first-degree battery charge after police say he ran a car off the road then attacked a man with a knife, sending him to the hospital.
On Monday, Oct. 8, police were called to the 4000-block of West Kingshighway regarding a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in the roadway being tended to by two females.
According to court documents, the victim had a “significant injury” to his right arm and was bleeding profusely. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital then later flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Raymond Doyle, had pulled his vehicle in front of the victim’s car, cutting him off.
Doyle then got out of his vehicle and approached the passenger side of the victim’s car and attempted to hit the female passenger, the affidavit stated.
When the victim got out to defend the woman, witnesses said that’s when Doyle stabbed him.
Doyle and the female passenger then left the scene in his vehicle.
The witnesses provided police with a description of his car, as well as the license plate number.
A detective called Doyle and left a voicemail asking him to call her.
“A short time later I received a call from the potential defendant, Joseph Raymond Doyle,” Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in the affidavit. “Doyle stated that three people had jumped him and that he stabbed the male victim and then fled the scene.”
After reviewing the documents, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest Doyle on suspicion of first-degree battery. He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.
