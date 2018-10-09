Police: Mace used in three attacks

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Kennett police say suspects used mace in at least three attacks to incapacitate their victims before assaulting them.
The first incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2800-block of Missouri Route EE during a reported burglary.
The victim, according to a news release from the Kennett Police Department, said a suspect came to the residence and sprayed him with mace before stealing his money.
A similar incident occurred in the same neighborhood just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim in that case told KPD officers someone came to his home and sprayed him in the face with mace before stabbing him and demanding money.
At this time, there are no suspects in either case.
In a third mace attack, police did arrest a woman suspected of attacking a man with mace.
At approximately 8:39 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Baldwin and Commercial Street regarding a disturbance.
According to the news release, 21-year-old Kela Abernathy of Kennett on suspicion of domestic assault. She was later released on a municipal court summons pending a court date.
