Prison locked down following chow hall fight

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -A fight led to the lockdown of a local prison.
The fight erupted during the late afternoon/early evening hours Monday at the Grimes Unit in Newport, according to Solomon Graves, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Correction.
The unit’s staff responded to a fight involving “multiple inmates in the unit’s chow hall,” Graves told Region 8 News in an email Tuesday.
“There were no serious injuries sustained by inmates or staff,” he added.
Graves said the unit was “back to regular operations” by Tuesday morning and there had been no further incidents.
