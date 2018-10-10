ABC director denies change to Old Country Store’s liquor permit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Customers of the Old Country Store, 16067 Hwy. 63 in Sedgwick, will need to continue to go elsewhere to buy their bourbon and gin.
Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Mary Robin Casteel denied Donald R. Nicholas' replacement and transfer of location application during the ABC board’s meeting Wednesday in Little Rock.
Casteel cited “significant opposition from local leadership” in the decision.
According to the store’s owner, the request before the ABC Board is to transfer the liquor license for the Bulldog Liquor store in Paragould to the Old Country Store in Sedgwick.
Representatives Jack Ladyman and Dan Sullivan, along with Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon and Craighead County Judge Ed Hill, opposed the application. The Arkansas Family Coalition also submitted a letter of opposition to the ABC.
There was one letter of support; the ABC did not say who submitted it.
Scott Hardin, ABC spokesperson, told Region 8 News that Nicholas can appeal the denial to the full ABC board during its next meeting in November. At that time, the board may decide to uphold or overturn Casteel’s denial.
Until then, Hardin said the store cannot sell liquor. The store, however, is still selling beer and wine.
