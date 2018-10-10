Arkansas State falls to Appalachian State 35-9

If video above doesn’t work, watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/10/arkansas-state-falls-appalachian-state-/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A nice start for the Red Wolves turned into a disappointing finish Tuesday night. Appalachian State beat Arkansas State 35-9 at Centennial Bank Stadium. It was the worst home loss for A-State in 11 years.
All of the Red Wolves points came from the foot of Blake Grupe. He had 3 field goals including a 47 yarder (career high) in the 2nd quarter.
A-State falls to 3-3 overall, 0-2 in Sun Belt play. They look to regroup October 18th when Georgia State comes to town.
Appalachian State improves to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Sun Belt play.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.