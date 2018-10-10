Department warns of phone scam in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is warning citizens about a phone scam.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the person claims to be an officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The post states the caller claims to be Officer Brooks and tells victims that there is a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty.
Sheriff’s officials want to assure citizen that there is no Officer Brooks at the sheriff’s department and advise those who get a call to hang up.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.