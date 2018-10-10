Entergy crews to head to Georgia to help restore power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas energy company says it will send relief crews to Georgia in the coming days to assist any areas which lose power in Hurricane Michael, which made landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm.
Entergy Arkansas spokeswoman Kerri Jackson Case said Wednesday that 75 crew members, including line workers and support crews, will arrive Thursday and will be available to assist Georgia Power restore electricity.
Case says Entergy and Georgia Power are part of a nationwide mutual-assistance agreement in which one company can request assistance during a natural disaster.
Crews have been told to pack for two weeks, but Case says their continued presence will be determined by Georgia Power's needs. Case says Michael's affect is projected to be "widespread and catastrophic."
