Federal officials arrest 18 immigrants in West TN

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Eighteen immigrants who were illegally in the United States were arrested in west Tennessee.
The 18 people were arrested over a two-week period and charged with violating U.S. immigration laws.
Many of them faced a judge on Wednesday.
"I took an oath to faithfully execute the laws of Congress and this office will do just that,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant. "On September 19 and September 27 of this year, two federal grand juries returned a total of 11 indictments that remained under seal until the completion of a four-day enforcement operation by ICE."
Just this week, Dunavant said his office filed criminal complaints against seven additional foreign nationals.
"In this case much like on the national level, 90 percent of our targets have had a prior conviction, a pending criminal charge or had previously been ordered to be removed by an immigration judge and had an outstanding order of removal,” said ICE Field Director Ronald Johnson.
Johnson said some of the individuals had prior arrests and convictions including domestic violence, DUI, and cocaine possession.
Dunavant said his team will continue his commitment to immigration enforcement.
"We will aggressively enforce US immigration laws and seek stiff penalties against those who violate them,” Dunavant said.
Those convicted of entering the country illegally could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A list of the 18 arrested are as follows:
- Juan Carlos Arvizu-Velazquez, charged with illegal reentry after a felony
- Romy Gonzalez-Lopez, charged with illegal reentry
- Aldo Gutierrez-Castillo, charged with illegal reentry
- Arnold Jeronimo Hernandez-Lopez, charged with illegal reentry after a felony
- Lorenzo Antonio Luna-Bolanos, charged with illegal reentry
- Marvin Joel Murillo-Montoya, charged with illegal reentry
- Gerson Adalberto Najera-Ochoa, charged with illegal reentry
- Miguel Perpual-Us, charged with illegal reentry
- Oscar Ramirez-Del La Fuente, charged with illegal possession of a firearm
- Marvin Donaldo Rivera-Caceres, charged with illegal reentry
- Alexandro Rodriguez-Aguirres, charged with illegal reentry
- Victor Rosales-Ramirez, charged with illegal reentry
- Virgilio Rosales-Ramirez, charged with illegal reentry after a felony
- Manuel Roberto Tobar-Ramirez, charged with illegal reentry after an aggravated felony
- Homero Tonche-Chavez, charged with illegal reentry
- Jorge Urquia-Perdomo, charged with illegal reentry
- Oseas Vasques_Ramos, charged with illegal reentry
- Jose Zamora-Hernandez, charged with illegal possession of a firearm
