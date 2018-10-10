FFN Extra Point: West Plains

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT) - We can’t get to every school in Region 8 on Fridays, so there’s more storylines and highlights. It’s another edition of the FFN Extra Point.
We have a couple of undefeated teams in Missouri, one of them is West Plains. The Zizzers are 7-0 and averaging 45 points per game.
Brayden Lidgard became the schools all-time leading rusher in a 44-13 win over Waynesville.
The Zizzers are atop the Ozark Conference, they’ll host Springfield Central on Friday.
