FFN Game of the Week preview: Jonesboro on facing West Memphis

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Jonesboro at West Memphis
Matthew Schwartz visited the 4-2 Hurricane, see what they said about the matchup.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Hamilton-Schultz Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 12TH
Jonesboro at West Memphis (Game of the Week)
Mountain Home at Marion
Valley View at Blytheville
Nettleton at Greene County Tech
Pocahontas at Rivercrest
Gosnell at Brookland
Osceola at Harrisburg
Melbourne at Harding Academy
Corning at Walnut Ridge
McCrory at EPC
Salem at Marked Tree
Caruthersville at Hayti
