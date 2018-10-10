Firm proposes modifications to intersection project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro has been littered with orange cones this year, all in an effort to improve traffic flow throughout the city.
But one road project hasn’t quite made it out of the planning phase.
The city planned a widening project at the intersection of Highland and Main Street, but the engineering firm proposed more modifications to the plan Tuesday night.
The main changes addressed were shortening a turning lane and flood prevention.
The original design showed a turning lane that would impact several property owners at the intersection.
Engineering Director Craig Light said after a meeting with those owners, it was decided a shorter turning lane would be sufficient.
Another add-on was design changes to a drainage system.
Light said the hope would be to alleviate flooding problems seen in the area.
They’re improvements that have one area business owner hopeful about the change.
“Jonesboro is growing, it’s growing very fast, and a lot of these roads are not designed to take the amount of traffic that they do,” Owner of Murdock’s Catfish Ryan Shelton said. “I’m really happy that Jonesboro is growing, and so widening the road, putting in extra turn lanes, anything you can do seems like a good idea to me.”
The modifications were passed through the finance committee Tuesday night.
And they will go before the city council before final approval.
Light did say these changes would not affect the amount the city will pay for the project.
