2 indicted for raping 9-month-old, filming it

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A jury indicted two men accused of the rape of a 9-month-old baby.
Investigators said Isiah Hayes, 19, raped the baby while Daireus Ice, 22, filmed it.
Hayes admitted to the crime after his arrest in February.
A woman told police that she found video of the rape on a cell phone and was able to identify her daughter as the victim.
Both were indicted on aggravated rape of a child (specifically criminal responsibility for conduct of another for Ice) and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
