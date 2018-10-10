JPD investigating aggravated home burglary

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are investigating an armed home robbery.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3400-block of Parkwood Road.
After arriving, they made contact with an injured man at the intersection of Thorn and Race Street.
He said two unknown people forced their way into his home through the back door.
Both suspects were armed with handguns and demanded his wallet, according to a news release from Corporal Dave McDaniel, public information officer with the Jonesboro Police Department.
The victim handed over what money he had, but the suspects demanded more.
One of the two subjects then struck him on the head with his handgun before leaving the house with both the victim’s wallet and his PlayStation 4.
The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene and then transported to the hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 870-935- STOP (7867) to provide information anonymously.
