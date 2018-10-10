Kennett child battles rare, polio-like condition

KENNETT, MO (KAIT/WATN) - A Dunklin County boy and his family face a battle like no other after he was diagnosed with a rare, polio-like illness that leads to paralysis in children.
According to a report from Memphis ABC affiliate WATN, Hayden Bellomy suffered from a virus back in Oct. 2016 but never got better.
Soon, Hayden lost movement in his right arm.
Doctors later diagnosed Hayden with Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, which causes paralysis in some children.
Hayden is now on a ventilator 24/7, and while he can go to school, he has had to re-learn how to walk and talk. Due to this, he attends a rehabilitation session every week at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
“There’s nothing you can do,” Sarah Bellomy, Hayden’s mother, said. “You’re sitting there seeing your son deteriorate right before your eyes. There’s nothing you can do.”
The family makes the trip every week from Kennett to Memphis for therapy.
They hope Hayden will be able to be taken off the ventilator soon so he can be more like a little boy.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.