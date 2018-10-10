Law enforcement uses app to cut response times

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (NBC/KAIT) - New technology is helping first responders cut down on response time to school shootings.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is turning to technology to help them reach schools faster in the case of an active shooter.
They cover 13 campuses spread out over 620 miles of county.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Newberry County Public Safety Department, and Newberry County Memorial Hospital all share an app. It works like a panic button and is installed on every full-time employee’s cell phone in the school district. Those employees include administrators, teachers and cafeteria staff. In the event of an emergency or active shooter scenario, school staff members just have to hold the button for a few seconds.
“We’re notifying in most cases more than 100 people. Not just the faculty of the school, but all of the first responders in less than five seconds. That normally could take 3 to 5 minutes,” said Chief Deputy Todd Johnson.
The app also tells first responders exactly where the button was activated and who activated it. It also includes each school's floor plan. Plus, in the event a teacher couldn't talk, there's a text feature.
“You know teachers and kids feel the same way. If I know I’m safe I can learn better. I can teach better,” said Joey Haney.
Officials said the new app connects a rural county in situations when every minute counts.
“If we can cut off three minutes or more of our response time by getting that alert within seconds rather than minutes we can save 6 or more lives just in our response,” said Johnson.
The app is available through AT&T so almost anyone, anywhere can use it. There is a cost. The sheriff’s office said each agency in the county that uses it pays $2,500 a year.
