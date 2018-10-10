Mosquitos taking over Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Mosquitos have been a growing concern lately in Region 8.
Director of Operations at Mosquito Joes, Davey Webb, said it’s the worst it’s been in ten years.
“I would say overall it’s probably the worst in a decade.”
Webb said weather may be contributing to the increase of bugs.
“With all the intense rain, the pressure from all the humidity that we’ve experienced this year is absolutely awful.”
Farmer in Egypt, Scotty Turner, said it’s hard to work outside with all the mosquitos.
“I use bug spray, wear long sleeves if you can stand the heat.” Turner said. “Try to have your work done before late in the evening.”
Hunters are also being impacted.
Bow Mechanic at DNW Outdoors, Jim Spencer, said customers are affected and no one wants to hunt.
“They are bad everywhere for some reason.”
DNW Outdoors will continue to sell bug spray and thermacell for those who want to spend time outdoors.
