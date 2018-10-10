Murdock’s Catfish owner responds to Hep A exposure at restaurant

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed yet another case of Hepatitis A in Craighead County. This time at a popular Jonesboro catfish restaurant.
In a news release Wednesday, the ADH announced that an employee at Murdock’s Catfish, 2612 Red Wolf Blvd., tested positive for the virus.
Anyone who ate at the restaurant between Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 should get a vaccination, according to the ADH.
Vaccines will be available at the Craighead County Local Health Unit, 611 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, and at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12.
The vaccine will be provided to the public at no cost. People should bring their insurance card and driver’s license, if they have one.
“We knew there was a problem with Hepatitis A coming down from Missouri,” said Ryan Shelton, the restaurant’s owner, in an exclusive interview with Region 8 News. “As soon as we knew it was headed our way, we decided to make it our policy that all employees, whether they’re currently working for us or not, and all new employees get the Hepatitis A shot. So far, it’s helped us”
However, Shelton said an employee contracted the virus before applying for a job and did not show any symptoms.
“They applied, everything looked good, they got their vaccination, but the vaccination had no effect because they were already infected,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this happened. You try really hard to get ahead of something and then it happens.”
Shelton stressed it was not a “cleanliness issue.”
“Our workers wear gloves constantly,” he said. “We have hand-washing procedures that are followed to the max. There is a couple of inspections that go along with something like this. We passed all of those inspections.”
Those experiencing symptoms of Hep A should seek care immediately.
Typical symptoms include:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Clay-colored bowel movements
- Joint pain
- Jaundice
Since February, 158 cases of Hep A have been reported in Northeast Arkansas, including one death. Greene County has had the most cases, according to the ADH. Other cases have been reported in Clay, Craighead, Independence, Lawrence, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Arkansas, and Randolph counties.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.