Newport wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

If the video above doesn’t work, watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/10/newport-wins-yarnell-sweetest-play-week/
The votes are in and Newport dominates to win the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Over 2,700 votes were cast on kait8.com. The Greyhounds won with 88% of the vote.
Tharon Davis broke free for a 80 yard touchdown. He rushed for 202 as the Greyhounds beat Harrisburg
Yarnell’s is coming to Newport, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.