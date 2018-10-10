Not pretty: Cosmetology student accused of threatening another with deadly Secret Santa gift

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A 22-year-old cosmetology student at Arkansas State University-Marked Tree is being held in jail, accused of threatening to bring a gun as a Secret Santa gift so another student could kill herself.
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kailey Hinson of Trumann on Tuesday, Oct. 9, on suspicion of felony communicating a death threat concerning a school employee or student, a Class D felony.
According to the arrest warrant, the investigation began on Sept. 25 when the victim reported to campus police that Hinson had drawn her name during a Secret Santa gift exchange.
Hinson reportedly told another student she knew what she would give the victim: “I’ll put a pistol in a box and bring it to her and she can kill her own [expletive] self with it.”
The victim told campus police this was not the first time that Hinson had threatened her life.
“On another occasion, Hinson told another cosmetology student that she (Hinson) would just bring a gun to school and take care of the problem herself,” the warrant said.
After taking written statements from the victim and two other students who said they heard Hinson make the threats, campus police brought her in for questioning.
After she was read her Miranda warning, Hinson reportedly agreed to speak to officers without an attorney present.
During the interview, according to court records, Hinson denied making any threats toward the victim and said she “did not know why people were saying these things.”
Two days later another cosmetology student came forward and reportedly told campus police she had also heard Hinson say she would kill the victim.
Campus police contacted Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington who advised they move forward with charges. The case was turned over to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and deputies arrested her.
Hinson appeared in court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probable cause hearing. A judge set her bond at $25,000 cash only.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.