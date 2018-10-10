Police: Mother killed after being beaten, run over by father of her children

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police have released disturbing new details about the Memphis mother of two killed outside her home.
Officials said the man charged in Amanda Petrowski's murder is also no stranger to police.
Santrez Traylor is currently behind bars at 201 Poplar. He has spent time there in the past on repeated domestic violence charges.
Now, he is charged with the murder of the mother of his young children.
"I saw the body lying there and that's something I can't get out of my head, it really messes with you,” said neighbor Jay Smoots.
Smoots saw his neighbor Amanda Petrowski being run over by a car repeatedly in front of her home on Carnes on Sunday night.
Other neighbors said before that, they saw her being hit over and over in the head with a brick.
“I was surprised to see a charge of second-degree murder,” said attorney Claiborne Ferguson. “It would seem like the events could have easily been charged as a first-degree murder case.”
That might still happen. In a statement, the DA’s office said first degree murder requires premeditation.
As the case goes forward, the charges against Traylor could be upgraded as the investigation continues.
"The length of time it took to kill her and the repetitive nature of his actions at some point he definitely formed I would say he formed a premeditation to kill her,” Ferguson said. “And now he is charged in her murder.”
WMC5 uncovered a history of domestic violence charges against Traylor involving the woman.
In 2015 he was charged with domestic assault. Petrowski said she was attacked, and Traylor said he would kill her. A couple of months later, Traylor was charged with domestic assault at the Carnes address.
Petrowski said Traylor, her ex-boyfriend, was stalking her and tried to get into her house. She said he also called her 200 times when she said she did not want to have anything to do with him.
Traylor was sentenced to four years behind bars. He was released in 2017. Just last month, Traylor was charged with domestic assault against Petrowski.
In last month’s arrest Traylor bonded out while his case made it through the courts. It is not clear why Traylor was let out early in 2017.
It also does not appear that Amanda Petrowski ever took out a restraining order against him.
On Tuesday, Memphis Police Department posted the following video to their Facebook page to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Their post reads: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we would like to remind those who are victims of domestic violence, or for those who know someone affected by domestic violence, that help is available. If you have any questions, or need assistance, call the Family Safety Center hotline at 901-249-7611. Do not feel ashamed to seek help. Do not wait until it is too late. If you need immediate assistance from police call 9-1-1, or you can call MPD’s Domestic Violence Bureau at 901-636-2950.
