Pumpkin spice everything: watch what pumpkin you use

(KAIT) - It’s the time of the year where everything comes out pumpkin-spice flavored, but not all pumpkin spice is created equal.
Pumpkin is technically good for you, as it contains beta-carotene, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C.
However, the pumpkin spice everyone likes to put in their latte daily is an extreme diet killer.
“Depending on the size, they are 40 to 50 grams of sugar which is close to your sugar allotment for the day,” Catherine Kruppa, dietitian, said. “I relate it to going to Baskin-Robbins every day. We don’t go to Baskin-Robbins every day but for some reason, getting a sugar-loaded coffee drink is okay.”
Kruppa added that canned pumpkin is healthy and available year-round in the baking aisle.
She says sure to pay attention to whether the pumpkin is true, pureed or is it pumpkin pie filling.
So look for real pumpkin products that also contain spices like cinnamon and nutmeg which can also have the same health-protective benefits.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.