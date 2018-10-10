Razorbacks prep for Rebels in The Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - We’re just 3 days away from the Razorbacks playing in Little Rock.
Arkansas looks to rebound from their worst start in 60 years. The only number that matters Saturday is getting rid of that zero in the SEC win column.
Containing the Ole Miss offense is critical on Saturday. The Rebels put up 70 points and 826 yards last week against ULM.
The Hogs are thrilled for another opportunity to play at War Memorial Stadium.
“Last trip to The Rock, gotta make it a memorable moment,” said Santos Ramirez. “I have had pretty good games against Ole Miss in my past years, I want to try to make it a third time around. I’m just going to give it all I got for my team.”
Kevin Richardson added “Coach Morris is putting a lot of emphasis on day 1 mentality. We did play well, but we’re looking forward now. We don’t want to be defined by those first 6 games, we’re looking forward to the next 6.”
Arkansas faces Ole Miss Saturday night at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
War Memorial Stadium tailgating/gameday info here: https://www.wmstadium.com/events/event/1/
