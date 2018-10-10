Region 8 Salute: Airman Alex Loyd

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Airman Alex Loyd of Malden.
He recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, as well as Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.
He also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Loyd is the son of Pennis Loyd of Malden and is a graduate of Malden High School.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.