For sale to the highest bidder: A 12-pound chunk of the moon

A 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) lunar meteorite discovered in Northwest Africa in 2017 rests on a table, in Amherst, N.H. The rock, which is actually comprised of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle, was found last year in a remote area of Mauritania, but may have plunged to Earth thousands of years ago. The meteorite could sell for $500,000 or more at an online auction that runs from Thursday, Oct. 11, until Oct. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi) (Rodrique Ngowi)