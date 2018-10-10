Self-defense class held to help those in emergency situations

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Community Relations Officer at Batesville Police Department, Scott Lancaster, led a self-defense class for women at the Batesville Community Center Tuesday night.
Lancaster said that women need to understand how to avoid and survive emergency situations.
“No matter how young you are or how old you are, you can always be a victim,” Lancaster said. “We want to teach you no matter what age you are, that you want to avoid those situations and how to survive them.”
Lancaster said there are three events like this per year and that women enjoy the courses.
Don Gregory, Martial Arts Trainer at Modern Bushido Dojo, said that it’s important to raise situational awareness in the community.
“Be aware of your situation and avoid it in the first place," Gregory said.
The event was free to the public.
For more information, call Scot Lancaster with the Batesville Police Department Community Relations Team at (870) 805-0797 or email LawEnforcementCRT@gmail.com.
