Springfield police investigate attempted abductions

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KAIT/KOLR) - Police in Springfield, MO continues to investigate two separate incidents involving attempted juvenile kidnappings.
According to a report from KOLR in Springfield, MO, the first incident occurred on Sept. 17 when a 13-year-old female was waiting for the bus.
She was approached by a white man in a white vehicle, but the juvenile ran from the scene.
The second incident occurred on Oct. 8 when two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old juvenile got off a bus.
According to the report, a white man began following them. Once the juveniles approached an apartment complex, they began running and screaming, with the man running from the area.
The juveniles in both incidents reportedly described the man as a heavy-set white male with gray hair and a “scruffy” beard.
The vehicle was described as a large, older white car with four doors.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.
