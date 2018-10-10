St. Bernards physicians first to perform groundbreaking surgery

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Tuesday physicians at St. Bernards Medical Center were the first in the state of Arkansas to perform a life-saving surgery.
Cardiologists Dr. Max Arroyo and Dr. Ahmed Ahmed implanted the stent Eluvia.
This drug-eluting vascular stent system was designed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).
It specifically treats blockages in the arteries of the lower extremities and allows the patient to receive sustained drug release over an extended period of time, providing treatment directly to the blockage site.
Vice President of the Cancer and Heart Services at St. Bernards Connie Hill said both she and the medical staff are overjoyed to have the opportunity to offer this to their patients.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be the first in the state and the eight-state region to offer the Eluvia stent,” Hill said. “It gives our patients another option for the treatment of PAD. I am incredibly proud of our physician team and, specifically, Drs. Ahmed and Arroyo for leading the way in cutting-edge treatments.”
The Eluvia stent utilizes a drug-polymer combination to offer sustained release of the drug paclitaxel for a one-year time frame.
This prevents tissue regrowth that might otherwise block the stented artery.
The Eluvia stent was compared in head to head trials with the only other drug-coated peripheral stent on the market and the Eluvia had far better outcomes, with 88.5% patency of the treated blockage at 12 months.
Of those patients treated with the Eluvia stent, fewer went on to require surgical intervention.
Approximately 8.5 million people in the United States are affected by PAD.
St. Bernards Medical Center is only one of 20 hospitals in the country currently implanting the Eluvia and the first in the state of Arkansas.
