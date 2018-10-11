Austin Cook fires 64, one shot back of the lead in Malaysia

KUALA LAMPUR, MALAYSIA (KAIT) - Austin Cook started his 2nd season on the PGA Tour in style.
The Jonesboro & Arkansas alum had a flawless 64 in the 1st Round of the CIMB Classic. Cook carded 8 birdies & 10 pars. He capped the day with a chip-in birdie on his final hole.
Cook is -8 overall, just 1 shot back of leader Bronson Burgoon. He’s looking for his 2nd PGA Tour victory.
You can watch Austin this weekend on Golf Channel.
CIMB Classic TV schedule
2nd Round: Thursday 9:30pm - Friday 1:30am
3rd Round: Friday 10:00pm - Saturday 2:00am
Final Round: Saturday 10:00pm - Sunday 2:00am
