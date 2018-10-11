Big Ten's Delany: 'Storm clouds' hang over college sports

"I would say as negative as it is — no doubt that they are storm clouds of a significant magnitude — we have 300 Division I institutions and we have 1,000 players that are being recruited every year," he said. "While these are not isolated, I think they are at a certain level of recruitment and at certain institutions appear to be a pattern. These are not to be dismissed (and are to be) taken seriously. There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of players recruited properly and hundreds and hundreds of programs that are clean."